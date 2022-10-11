AgSouth holds Board, Nomination election

AgSouth Farm Credit CEO Pat Calhoun announced the winners of the 2022 Board of Director and Nominating Committee Election.

AgSouth Farm Credit is a member-owned cooperative that serves 93 Georgia and South Carolina counties and is headquartered in Statesboro. AgSouth relies on their members to help build the leadership that serves them.

Open Director seats and the Nominating Committee are voted for by eligible stockholders during the Annual Meeting.

This year’s Annual Meeting was held Aug. 18, in Statesboro. Eligible stockholders had until September 30th to submit their ballot by mail or online. For more on AgSouth’s election process, visit www.agsouthfc.com.

The 2022 Director Election Results:

Region 2 Seat 1 – Tara Hayes Green (incumbent) Tara Hayes Green

Tara Hayes Green is the owner of S+T Green Gate Farm along with her husband. S+T Green Gate Farm engages in poultry production, beef cattle, vegetables, flowers, and agritourism. Green has been an AgSouth customer for five years and currently resides in Griffin, Ga.

Region 3 Seat 1 – Pete Wall (incumbent)

Pete Wall is the owner and operator of Pete Wall Family Farm and is responsible for the daily management of beef and sheep operations. He has been a member of AgSouth for 21 years and currently resides in Sylvania. Pete Wall

The Nominating Committee slate was elected as presented. Region 1 - Samuel Milford, Baron Buzhardt; Region 1 Alternatives - Travis Doolittle, Bonnie Cann.

Region 2 - J. Emmett Collins, Jr., Thomas Vanhuss; Region 2 Alternatives –Walter T. Carter, Kenneth Chapman.

Region 3 – L. Anthony Cowart, Mark Brown; Region 3 Alternatives – Jack Brannen, Jr., Don Burk.

Region 4 – Adair McKoy IV, Bryan Dantzler; Region 4 Alternatives - F.H. Dicks III, Bates Houck.



