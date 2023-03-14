Ag-Grow Expo set for Friday, Saturday at Ag Complex

The Bulloch Agricultural Complex will hold an Ag-Grow Expo on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, that will have educational vendors, equipment vendors, food vendors, a farmers market, a community stage and inflatables.



The event is free and open to public.

On Friday, from noon to 7 p.m., educational vendors will focus on the Bulloch County community’s core agriculture products. Vendors that will be on hand include, the Georgia Cotton Commission, the Bulloch County Farm Services Agency, Ogeechee Technical College, and Bulloch County 4H. Also, there will be vendors that will demonstrate different types of equipment that is used in the agriculture industry locally.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the educational, equipment and food vendors return, along with the farmers market.

Livestock will be on hand to assist with the education process. The community stage will have singers and dancers.

“The Ag-Grow Expo was a great experience for us last year at the Ag Complex,” said Eddie Canon, director for the Bulloch County Recreation Department. “We are looking forward to hosting this event again so that all citizens can see and learn all about agriculture that we have right here in Bulloch County.”

The event is sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, Aspen Aerogels, Bulloch County Farm Bureau and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

“We could not host this event without our sponsors and we are grateful that they know that this will be a worthwhile event for our citizens,” Canon said.

For more information on the Ag-Grow Expo, visit www.bullochag.com/ag-grow-expo or call (912) 764-5637.