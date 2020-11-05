After Monday COVID-19 spike, Bulloch returns to single digits

Bulloch County reported eight new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday and Wednesday combined, after reporting 23 new cases Monday – the most cases in a single day since Sept. 23.

Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch reported 1 new case on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday. The county has now recorded 3,137 total COVID cases, which have resulted in 33 deaths and 148 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

In his report Wednesday, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 27 patients, with seven patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 128 people with probable COVID-19 and 147 with confirmed cases.

Georgia reported 1,890 new cases on Wednesday and 1,641 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 366,452. Georgia reported 44 deaths on Wednesday and 29 Tuesday, raising the death toll to 8,072.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 233,356 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 9,454,704 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.





Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded seven new cases since Sunday. The schools system now has had a total of 126 COVID cases since Aug. 17.





Local colleges

New positive cases at Georgia Southern have leveled off in recent weeks, with 18 cases reported for the week of Oct. 26–Nov. 1. That follows 14 new cases for the week of Oct. 19–25 and 19 for Oct. 12–18. Georgia Southern will report again next Monday, Nov. 9.

East Georgia State College has not reported any new cases on any of its three campuses since Oct. 21. The college has had a total of 92 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported no new COVID case on its campuses the week of Oct. 26–Nov. 1. The college has had a total of 37 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.





Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.



