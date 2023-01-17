After chase, drone, K-9s find two suspects





Two men face weapons and drug charges after fleeing during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bill Black, Deputy Isaiah Rehl conducted a vehicle stop Sunday about 1 a.m. on a car with no taillights traveling down 301 South.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, Rehl observed that the driver appeared to have possession of a handgun,” Black said. “As Rehl attempted to contact the driver, he sped off.”

Rehl began following the vehicle as it made a U-turn. It pulled onto a dirt driveway, at which time the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

Black said the owner of the vehicle, who was not driving at the time, stayed in the vehicle and was cooperative.

“As it appeared likely that one or both of the fleeing subjects were armed, a K-9 and drone were requested to respond to the scene,” Black said.

Shortly afterward, the drone detected a subject lying on the ground using a F.L.I.R. camera (Forward Looking Infrared).

“His location was relayed to the K-9 team on the ground and K-9 ‘Nik’ was able to locate the second subject as they were being directed to the area of the drone spotting.”

Both individuals were taken into custody and were identified as Antwon Simpson, 21, of Lanier Drive in Statesboro and Vuente Gross, 35 of Utley Road in Waynesboro.

Black said Simpson was armed with a handgun when he was arrested. Also, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

“This was an excellent example of coordination between the K-9 Team, U.A.V. Unit and all initial responding deputies,” Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said. “It was fortunate no one was injured, and once again demonstrates how dangerous any traffic stop can be for law enforcement.”