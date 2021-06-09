After 32 years, Zeigler retires from Bullloch Rec

After 32 years of service to Bulloch County, Sherrie Zeigler retired last week as recreation manager for the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department.

Zeigler began her recreation career in Rome, Ga., but Statesboro called her home in 1989 when she became the Therapeutic and Senior Adult Supervisor at the recreation department.

She was promoted in 1991 to community recreation superintendent and again in 2004 to recreation manager.

Family was one reason Zeigler came back to Statesboro, but also the chance to work at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department, where she worked immediately following her graduation from Georgia Southern.

“My family moved here in 1982 and I wanted to be with family which is very important to me,” Zeigler said.

Her brother, Perry Zeigler, runs Micro Computer Plus in Statesboro and they are very close after losing both of their parents at an early age.

The family spends a lot of time together both at work since it’s a family business and at home.

Zeigler saw many accomplishments during her time at SBCPRD – most notably, the management of successful July 4 celebrations, taking over the ArtsFest event from Georgia Southern and helping stage 32 years of athletic and day care programs.

“Sherrie will be missed by the Bulloch County community and our staff,” said Department Director Eddie Canon. “Sherrie made a huge impact on this community. The facilities that have been built, the programs that have been started, and the history that Sherrie made sure we never forgot will be the base that we stand on for our future success. We all thank her for her dedication to making the lives of Bulloch County citizens better.”



