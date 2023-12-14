Action Pact names Rogers executive director

The Executive Board of Directors of Action Pact Inc. voted Nov. 30 to approve Diane Rogers as executive director.

According to a release from Action Pact, Rogers was the sole finalist selected after an extensive recruitment and selection process, led by the agency’s Transition Committee of the Board of Directors.

Rogers had been employed with the agency since 1994 and she has been Action Pact’s community services director since 2008.

“Her years of leadership experience and deep understanding of community action will enhance action pact’s work to reach its strategic goals and continue the work to make our communities stronger,” the release stated.

Rogers has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a concentration in Industrial/Organization Psychology. She is a nationally certified ROMA Master Trainer, a state-certified ROMA consultant, a member of the Georgia Community Action Association Executive Board, and a member of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Board of Directors.

Also, she serves on GCAA's Program Committee and Technology Committee, and chaired both in the past.



