One of the community's annual traditions is celebrating Halloween on Savannah Avenue in Statesboro.

Enthusiastic Halloween trick-or-treaters file in and out of the Rundle residence on Savannah Ave. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Tuesday evening, hundreds of costumed children and adults walked up and down the historic street, filling their bags with lots of candy.

Augustine Sullivan, 15 months, leads the way while trick-or-treating with mom Abigail and dad Michael on Savannah Ave. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Savannah Avenue residents do their part, too, decorating their homes and front yards in spooky and sometimes unusual ways.

Lottie Gilliam, 8, left, and cousin Tatum Thomas, 6, clown around while trick-or-treating on Savannah Ave. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Butterfly Cloe Shepard, 4, gets a ride from dad Cleo down Savannah Ave. while trick-or-treating. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff