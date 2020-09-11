40 new COVID cases reported Friday

In his daily report to the public, Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch added 40 cases Friday and now has 2,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The county has seen an increase of 966 cases since Aug. 28.

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 18 patients Friday. Seven patients are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulloch County has reported 126 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 110 people with probable COVID-19 and 117 with confirmed cases, he said.

Bulloch County Schools reported Friday that there have been 64 COVID-19 positive cases within its student and faculty body — public schools only — with 566 quarantined.

Georgia Southern University, which reports weekly, listed 351 cases, including both university-confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus this week among its students and faculty. COVID-19 cases now total 942 — 654 self-reported and 288 university-confirmed — since the university resumed in-person classes on Aug. 17. Of the 942 cases, 899 are on the Statesboro campus. The next report is expected to be released next Monday.

At East Georgia State College, officials reported 25 cases, both confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus and 55 cases overall on its three campuses as of Friday.

Ogeechee Technical College is reporting cases weekly and had 18 confirmed cases as of Monday — 16 students and two employees, all on the Bulloch County campus.

On Friday, Georgia reported 1,863 new COVID cases, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 290,781. The state reported 46 deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 6,246.

As of Friday afternoon, 192,448 Americans have died from coronavirus, and the U.S. has recorded 6,419,545 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Appointments for free COVID testing at the Specimen Point of Collection site at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro may be made by calling (855) 473-4374 or by visiting www.sehdph.org/covid-19/.