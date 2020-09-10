21 new COVID cases reported Thursday

In his daily report to the public, Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch added 21 cases Thursday and now has 2,540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The county has seen an increase of 926 cases since Aug. 28.



Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 21 patients Thursday. Seven patients are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulloch County has reported 126 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 109 people with probable COVID-19 and 117 with confirmed cases, he said.

Bulloch County Schools reported Thursday that there have been 60 COVID-19 positive cases within its student and faculty body — public schools only — with 560 quarantined.

Georgia Southern University, which reports weekly, listed 351 cases, including both university-confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus this week among its students and faculty. COVID-19 cases now total 942 — 654 self-reported and 288 university-confirmed — since the university resumed in-person classes on Aug. 17. Of the 942 cases, 899 are on the Statesboro campus. The next report is expected to be released next Monday.

At East Georgia State College, officials reported 24 cases, both confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus and 54 cases overall on its three campuses as of Thursday.

Ogeechee Technical College is reporting cases weekly and had 18 confirmed cases as of Monday — 16 students and two employees, all on the Bulloch County campus.

On Thursday, Georgia reported 1,930 new COVID cases, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 289,123. The state reported 76 deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 6,204.

As of Thursday afternoon, 191,444 Americans have died from coronavirus, and the U.S. has recorded 6,381,503 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Appointments for free COVID testing at the Specimen Point of Collection site at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro may be made by calling (855) 473-4374 or by visiting www.sehdph.org/covid-19/.