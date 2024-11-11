2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Stafford Law Group

For the third year in a row, Best of the Boro voters selected Stafford Law Group Best Law Firm, and for the first time, voted Barbara Kidd Best Paralegal.

“I think our clients see how much we care in representing them,” said billing specialist Carrie Vescio about the firm.

This personal client-based approach has led to the success of Stafford Law, Vescio added.

“In fact, we asked all of our new clients in the past year how they picked us to represent them,” Vescio said. “And 96% of them said it was referrals from people they knew. From people who we had represented in the past.

“People told the new clients that we did a good job for them. You can’t buy that kind of advertising.”

As a firm that focuses on family law, Vescio said many of their clients are going through a traumatic experience.

“They come to us in a very emotional state, which is understandable,” she said. “We understand it’s important to treat them with care and empathy.”

Also, Barbara Kidd with the firm was selected Best Paralegal. Vescio said she combines her 30 years of experience and her “incredible understanding of the law with tremendous compassion.”

“Recently, I watched her work with a client and the way she was able to look at their situation in such a personal way and offer her full understanding of their legal situation,” Vescio said. “She has an amazing ability to de-escalate volatile situations.

“She is involved in a case from the first moment a client comes in through to the end. She accompanies April to court and is there for the client, as well. She takes so much pride in her work and helping clients.”