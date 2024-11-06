2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Plank and Tile

Best of the Boro voters selected Plank and Tile as the Best Flooring Store, an honor the locally-owned store earned in 2021 and 2022, as well.

In the past year, Plank and Tile has branched out into areas such as lighting, interior and exterior needs, plumbing, countertops and cabinetry. They consider themselves a one stop shop.

Jessica McBride, a sales representative at the store, said Plank and Tile takes great pride in providing what customers need.

“We really appreciate being named Best of the Boro and we hope this kind of recognition makes us more than just a flooring store,” McBride said.

Attention to detail is one of their top priorities, she said.

Changing up the scenery in the store is another way Plank and Tile stays fresh. McBride said they like to change what they show on the floor every couple of weeks and also focus on seasonal items for different times of the year.

McBride said they strive to exceed the service expectations of each customer.

“When customers come in, the service is unmatched,” she said.

Plank and Tile offers complimentary measurements and also extends advice, even if not doing a customer’s installation.

On behalf of Plank and Tile, McBride said the company is thankful to voters for earning the Best Flooring Store honor.

“We’re very grateful to win this award for another year,” she said. “We’re thankful for all the community’s support and we look forward to serving in the years to come.”