For the first time, Best of the Boro voters selected Gretchen Thomas as Best Dental Hygienist.

“I wanted to express my sincere gratitude for being recognized as Best in the Boro,” she said. “It’s a privilege for me to take care of my patients’ oral health and promote their overall wellbeing. My patients become my family and my care doesn’t stop at their dental needs. It is an honor to work with such a great team that shares the same philosophy in serving our patients.”