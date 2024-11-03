2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – CORE Credit Union

CORE Credit Union is celebrating its 9th selection by voters as the Best Bank/Credit Union in Best of the Boro.

Cammie Hannula, marketing specialist for CORE, said that the institution sets itself apart in many ways.

“We take the time to build relationships, actively listening to our members’ needs and providing tailored solutions that fit their individual financial situations,” she said.

Another key way in which they set themselves apart is through their community engagement.

“Our deep-rooted community engagement is a significant differentiator,” Hannula said. “We invest in local initiatives, support local businesses, participate in community events, and partner with organizations, which helps us foster a sense of belonging among our members.”

They also emphasize financial education to empower members and employees in their financial decisions.

As for what the future holds for financial technology and CORE Credit Union, Hannula said, “We are investing in advanced digital banking solutions to streamline our member experience, making it easier for them to manage their finances on the go.”

The member-focused model that CORE exemplifies allows the employees to create stronger bonds and relationships with members and to better understand their needs.

“I believe this is the main reason CORE is successful and continued to be viewed as the best bank/credit union around.”



