11 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Bulloch

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Bulloch County, with 20 patients being treated at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Ten of those were on ventilators, said Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.



Since the pandemic began, 2,710 Bulloch County residents have been confirmed to have had the coronavirus, he said. To date, the county has had 127 hospitalizations and 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Since they began reporting when classes resumed in August, Bulloch County Schools (public schools only) have had a total of 73 COVID-19 positive cases, with 227 currently quarantined and 638 total quarantined to date, Wynn said. This includes faculty and students.

Reporting weekly, Georgia Southern University listed 19 university-confirmed and 76 self-reported COVID-19 cases at the Statesboro campus for the week of Sept. 7–13. East Georgia State College reported no cases at the Statesboro campus Thursday, and for the week of Sept. 7–13, Ogeechee Technical College listed four students and two employees on the Statesboro campus as testing positive for the coronavirus.

To date in Bulloch County, EMS has transported a total of 115 patients with probable COVID-19 and 120 with confirmed cases, Wynn said.